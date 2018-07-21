P1-M nga gibayad sa radio reporter, gipauli sa COA

Gitahasan sa Commission on Audit (COA) ang Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) nga pugdon ang usa ka radio reporter nga ibalik ang nadawat niining bayad nga P1.05 milyon alang sa consultancy services subay sa National Children’s Month niadtong nakalabay nga tuig.

Sa audit report nga gipost sa ilang website, matud sa COA nga ang bayad nga nadawat sa “unnamed reporter” sa DZMM “bereft of legal basis” tungod kay wala kini kontrata.

Wala usab kini moagi sa public bidding ang pagkuha sa serbisyo sa maong reporter nga kinahanglan ubos sa government procurement rules.

“Cash advances amounting to P1,050,000.00 was paid to a DZMM reporter to cover the activities of the CWC’s celebration of National Children’s Month (NCM) and [be] featured in TV networks and print media,” matud sa COA report.

“However, audit of the liquidation of the cash advances revealed that no contract was executed neither was the procurement of the service go through public bidding pursuant to the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act), thus bereft of legal basis,” dugang pa niini.

Tungod sa nakitang iregularidad, mipagawas ang COA ug Notice of Disallowance nga gipetsahan og Pebrero 1, 2018 aron mabalik ang maong kantidad nga gibayad ngadto sa reporter.

Sa gipagawas nga pamahayag karong adlawa ( Sabado) gipaniguro sa tagdumala sa DZMM nga ilang imbestigahon ang gikuwestiyon nga transaksyon.

“DZMM Radyo Patrol 630 takes allegations of unethical practices by any member of our news organization seriously,” matud sa tagdumala sa DZMM.

“We expect our journalists to adhere to the highest standards of ethical and professional conduct at all times. We shall conduct an investigation based on the Commission on Audit report implicating an unnamed ‘DZMM reporter’,” dugang pa niini. ()