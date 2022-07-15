P1.5B smuggled yosi, bag, atbp nasabat ng BOC, AFP sa Valenzuela

Tinatayang aabot sa P1.5 bilyon ang halaga ng mga smuggled goods, pekeng luxury items at cigarette materials na nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) mula sa isang bodega sa Valenzuela City.

Nabatid na sinilbihan ng Letter of Authority (LOA) at Mission Order (MO) na inisyu ni Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, noong Miyerkules, ang mga kinatawan ng C Teknik Development Corporation na matatagpuan sa 143 C.P. Gregorio St., Lingunan, Valenzuela City at saka nagsagawa ng inspeksiyon sa bodega.

Bukod sa imported Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) na nag-i-infringe ng mga goods na may luxury brand names, may natagpuan rin ang composite team ng BOC, sa pamamagitan ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) ng Manila International Container Port (MICP), at AFP ng isang nakatagong storage facility na naglalaman ng mga raw materials sa paggawa ng sigarilyo, gaya ng tobacco filler at filter rod.

“We almost missed that (storage facility) because it was hidden behind layers of bubble wrap and boxes. We needed to remove those first during the inspection to see the storage area,” ayon kay CIIS-MICP chief Alvin Enciso.

Idinagdag ni Customs Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence Raniel Ramiro na ang BOC at AFP team ay agad na umaksiyon matapos na lagdaan ng commissioner ang LOA.

“These operations are not done without basis. We’ve always been careful in collecting the proper information before submitting the necessary documents to the commissioner. When we prepare for an operation like this, we are 100 percent sure that our information will hold,” ani CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio.

Sa kanyang panig, sinabi naman ni Guerrero na ang naturang pinakahuling operasyon, na isa sa pinakamalaking naisagawa nila laban sa smuggled goods at cigarette-making facilities, ay matibay na patunay ng mga nagawang trabaho ng BOC sa ilalim ng kanyang termino.

“The agency has come under fire not only in recent weeks, but in years before I took over. It is high time to show what the Customs,” aniya.