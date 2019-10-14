P1.052B nga kaso batok sa mga Marcos, gibasura sa Sandiganbayan

Gibabagan sa Sandiganbayan 2nd Division ang kaso nga P1.052 nga giingong nakurakot ni kanhi Presidente Ferdinand Marcos ug sa iyang asawa nga si Imelda.

Sa Civil Case No. 008 niadtong 1988, matud sa reklamo sa Presidential Commission on Good Government na nagkunsabo ang mga Marcos, ug Rustan’s Commercial Corporation founder nga silang Bienvenido Tantoco Sr ug Gliceria Tantoco, sa mga mahalong artwork ug jewelry ug mga real estate property sa New York.

Lakip sa mga kaso ang mga property sa Hawaii sa US, Rome, Italy ug Forbes Park , at uban pang mga kabtangan sama sa mga sasakyan, kuwarta, mga loan ug tulo ka Cessna plane.

“Evidently, plaintiff republic failed to prove by preponderance of evidence that the defendants by themselves, or in conspiracy with defendants Marcoses obtained ill-gotten wealth,” matud sa resolusyon sa korte.

Matud pa sa korte nga upat ka witness lang ang gipresentar sa wala pa gi-waive ang pagpakita sa mga ebidensya tungod sa “unjustified non-appearance” sa mga government lawyer.

Ang ubang ebidensya wala na tuguti kay wala kini gihatag sa discovery proceeding, ang uban usab gibabagan kay mga ‘photocopy’ lang kini matud sa korte.

“There is likewise insufficient evidence to prove that the defendants acted as dummies, nominees, and/or agents of defendants Marcoses in acquiring works of art, clothes, jewelry, or real estate worth billions of pesos” matud sa korte. (jess campos)