P.3M droga, patalim nakumpiska sa NBP

Nakakumpiska ng mahigit sa P300,000 at mga ilegal na droga sa isinagawang raid sa loob ng New Bilibid Prison (NBP).

Sinabi ni Department of Justice (DOJ) Sec. Vitaliano Aguirre II na isinagawa ang pagsalakay sa Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) noong nakalipas na Hulyo 27 kung saan nakumpiska ang kabuuang P313,000 cash, mga illegal drugs, patalim at iba pang kontrabando.

Kasama rin sa nakumpiska sa medium security compound kung saan nakakulong ang mga high profile inmates ang 131 cellular phones, limang pocket wifi units, 404 improvised bladed weapons, 63 paddles, 24 portable DVDs, apat na routers, walong sachets ng hinihinalang shabu residue, sachet ng marijuana, drug paraphernalia, at P117,760 cash.

Nadiskubre rin ng mga elemento ng Philippine National Police-Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) ang hindi mabilang na makeshift shelters o tinawag na ‘kubols’.

Samantala, sa maximum security compound, nasabat ang 7 cellular phones, 13 assorted bladed weapons, limang screwdrivers, tatlong kitchen knives, martilyo, TV at TV cable conver­tible, pliers, diver’s watch, at P196,061 cash.

Nakuha ang mga ito sa 14 inmates sa maximum security compound.

“I have been told that information on Building 14 lies with the SAF,” sabi ni BuCor Deputy Director for Reformation Martin Perfecto.