P.25-P.67 toll hike ‘petmalu’ sa bulsa

Tinuligsa kahapon ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate ang Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) matapos pahintulutan ang provisional toll hike sa North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) at Star toll operators.

“This will only put more burden on the riding public,” pagdidiin ni Rep. Zarate.

Ipinagtataka ng kongresista kung bakit ­inaprubahan ng Toll Regulatory Board ang taas-singil sa toll na ipa­tutupad na sa Nobyembre 6, ngayong taon gayung hindi pa umano nagpapatawag ng pagdinig patungkol dito.

“This proposed hikes are very questionable because of lack of transpa­rency. Up till now these expressway operators have yet to give us a copy of their Supplemental Toll Operations Agreement (STOA) that we have requested since more than three years ago.

The refusal of the parties involved in the STOA to disclose the contents of the said contract arouses suspicions of over-collection and over-compensation in favor of these companies,” litanya ni Zarate.

Dinagdag ng kongresista na maaari sanang mausisa muna sa Toll Regulatory Board ang iaaryang toll hike kung nagkaroon muna ng pagdinig bago ito ipatupad.

Nagbabala pa ang Bayan Muna solon na puwedeng magsagawa ng imbestigasyon ang Kongreso para makalkal ang toll hike.

Batay sa ulat, inaprubahan ng Toll Regulatory Board P0.25 kada kilometro na singil mula pa lamang sa Marilao hanggang Sta. Ines sa Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Magpapatupad din ng dagdag singil na P0.67 kada kilometro mula sa Sto. Tomas papuntang Batangas.