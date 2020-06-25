Oscar inggit kina Tyson, Holyfield

UNA si Mike Tyson, sumunod si Evander Holyfield, nayon si Oscar De La Hoya.

Pinakabagong retiradong boksingero ang edad 47-anyos na si Oscar na nagbabalak bumalik sa ibabaw ng boxing ring.

“I actually want to see what Tyson does first,” sambit ni De La Hoya sa panayam ng The Ring.

“I have been working out, I have been training, I have been staying in shape. Obviously, I’m not in fighting shape yet to go 12 rounds. I’m sure I could get there. We’ll see. I want to see Tyson perform, see how his reflexes are, see if he can go past three or four rounds. We’ll see and then I’ll make my decision.”

Halos 12 taon nang retirado ang Golden Boy Promotions CEO na si Oscar (39-6, 30 KOs), dating six division world titlist.

Huli itong lumaban Disyembre 2008 kung saan ay tinalo siya ni Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao. (Ferdz Delos Santos)