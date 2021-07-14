Online internship kinasa ng DOST

Magpapatupad ang Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ng online internship program bilang tugon sa kahilingan ng mga estudyante mula sa Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) at Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU).

Ayon kay DOST Secretary Fortunato ‘Boy’ T. Dela Peña, ang kanilang Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI), sa pamamagitan ng Research and Development Division, ay nagpasya na pangunahan ang 240-hour online program na magpauunlad sa science, technology and innovation (STI) culture para sa textile research sa mga estudyante sa higher education institutions (HEIs).

“This year, with a surge in inquiries, the Institute, through its Research and Development Division, will spearhead a 240-hour online program that will provide lectures on key topics to include bibliographic referencing system, intellectual property, patent search, and patent search report preparation, experimental design, research presentation materials; interactions, attendance to meetings and breakout activities for the particular research topic,” ayon kay Dela Peña.

Bago humagupit ang COVID-19 pandemic ay nag-host na ang PTRI sa malaking bilang ng mga estudyante na nakiisa at nakakumpleto ng course of studies sa pamamagitan ng open laboratory, joint research undertaking, at on-the-job training (OJT) sa kani-kanilang academic institutions.

Nabatid sa kalihim na nasa 30 estudyanteng kumukuha ng chemical engineering, materials science engineering, at biology courses mula sa PLM at ADMU ang humiling na maglunsad ang DOST ng online internship.

Tututukan ng mga estudyante ang pagsasaliksik sa natural dyes, materials science, non-woven textile at bamboo.

Isa umanong memorandum of agreement sa pagitan ng DOST-PTRI at ng mga nabanggit na unibersidad ang lalagdaan para sa naturang internship kaugnay sa mga tela. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)