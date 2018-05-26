OMB suportado ang kampanyang #PlayItRight ng Globe

NAGPAHAYAG ng buong suporta ang Optical Media Board (OMB) sa #PlayItRight anti-piracy advocacy ng Globe Telecom sa pamamagitan ng pagtulong sa pagmulat sa publiko laban sa malware, cyber security threats at access sa illegal digital content at torrent sites.

Ayon kay Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, ang suporta ng OMB, isang ahensiya ng gobyerno na naka­tuon sa paglaban sa pamimirata, ay malaking tulong sa #PlayItRight campaign.

“We are grateful to OMB for recognizing our advocacy on anti-piracy. Our partnership will reinforce our educational drive against the illegal distribution of copy-righted content to a greater reach,” wika ni Cu.

“The internet has become the main source of almost all the copy right infringement content nowadays and we need all the help we can get. We are encoura­ging the OMB to invite othe­r stakeholders as well such as the cinemas to collaborate with our education drive to target the moviegoers,” dagdag ni Cu.

Sinabi ni OMB Chair & CEO Atty. Anselmo B. Adriano na ang pinakamala­king problema ng OMB ay ang malaking merkado para sa mga pirated video dahil hindi batid ng mga tao kung bakit hindi sila dapat bumili ng mga pirated material.

“In as much as we try to be creative in our enforcement and disrupt the distribution chain and the retail chain for pirated video, there is still a big market for it. This is why we need to target the market through education. This is the reason why we are partnering with othe­r organizations and companies like Globe to push for more education,” paliwanag ni Adriano.

Aktibo ring maki­kibahagi ang OMB sa Digital Thumbprint Prog­ram (DTP) ng Globe na magtuturo naman sa responsableng paggamit ng internet, kabilang na ang iligal na pag-download ng content sa training­ mo­dule ng mga mag-aaral sa mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa.