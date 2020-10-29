Olympic hopeful ‘ikukulong’

BALAK mag-bubble training ng mga National Sports Associations (NSA) na may mga Olympic Games hopeful.

“It’s going to be the NSAs who is going to draw up their training plans that will be submitted to the working group and for approval of the IATF,” hayag ni PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

Ipapasa ng mga NSA ang protocol sa Technical Working Group (TWG) na binubuo ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Games and Amusements Board (GAB) at Department of Health (DOH) at Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ang mag a-apruba.

Nais ng PSC na ipasok ang mga atletang naghahangad na makalaro sa Olympics sa Tokyo, Japan sa 2021 sa bubble training sa Inspire Sports Academy sa Calamba, Laguna. (Elech Dawa)