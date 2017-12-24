Olympic gold nasisilip ni Ramirez

Optimistiko si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez na magiging produktibo ang susunod na tatlong taon para sa sports ng bansa partikular sa nalalapit na mga kampanya sa 18th Asian Games 2018 sa Indonesia, ang pagho-host ng 30th Southeast Asian Games 2019 at sa 32nd Summer Olympic Games 2020 sa Japan.

“I see different co­lors of medals in 2018. We will be champion again in 2019 hosting and we can win at least one gold in Olympics,” sabi ni PSC Ramirez patungkol sa kinakaharap ng pinamumunuang ahensiya pati na sa adhikain sa sports.

Mataas ang kumpiyansa ni Ramirez dahil sa naisagawa ng ahensiya na pakikipagtulungan sa iba’t ibang sangay ng gobyerno upang mas mapalakas ang grassroots deve­lopment pati na rin sa nakaamba na malaking maitutulong ng Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) para mapaaangat ang bago at kasaluku­yang elite athletes.

“But we all have to work hard. If we work together despite the issues we can do better. We have collaborated­ with local government units and signed partnerships with the Department of Education to promote sports to our children,” sabi ni Ramirez, na asam din makapareha ang Commission on Higher Education sa taong darating.

Umaasa pa si Ramirez na matutugunan ng ahensiya ang pagpopondo ng P600M para sa lahat ng NSA sa taong 2018.

“Effective January 1, we will allocate a total of P600 million to all NSAs,” sabi ni Ramirez na katuwang ang kanyang PSC Executive Director na si Atty. Sannah Frivaldo.

“We will have an annual budget for NSAs in 2018 which they would then use towards their elite athletes. We would like NSAs to perform better and work better and improve the whole performance through this budget.”