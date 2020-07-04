Abante Online
Oladipo gusto rehab kesa laro

PIPILIIN ni Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo ang magpatuloy sa kanyang rehabilitasyon kesa sumabak sa pagpapatuloy ng 2019-2020 NBA season simula Hulyo 30 sa Disney World sa Florida.

“I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart. I feel like I’m at a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent,” sabi ng player.

“With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can’t get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing.”

Sumalang sa 13 laban si Oladipo bago mag-shutdown ang liga noong Marso dahil sa pandemic COVID-19.

“I have to be smart and this decision hasn’t been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I’m on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me.” (Ferdz Delos Santos)

