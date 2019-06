Ogie umaming kinilig sa beteranong aktor

Nang maka-text ko kahapon ang singer/songwriter at kilalang comedian na si Ogie Alcasid, tinanong ko siya tungkol kay Mang Eddie (Garcia).

“I never got to work with Tito Eddie but he was always very humble and welcoming despite his stature,” simula ni Ogie. “I remember singing for him at ASAP when we gave him a tribute for ‘Minsan Pa Nating Hagkan Ang Nakaraaan,’ the film.

“He came up to me and said, ‘Ang galing mo.’ I was so kilig!!! Then another time, I saw him at an awards night and he said, ‘Congratulations sa movie mo’. I think he was referring to ‘Kuya Wes’. I was too awestruck to ask. Another­ kilig moment.

“Then when I won best actor, I really approached him because he was also nominated and he congratulated me again. Just such a fine gentleman and a wonderful human being. This is despite me not knowing him well at all. I can imagine those who have worked with him. How they are feeling. He is one of the great ones!” sabi pa ni Ogie.

Tinanong ko naman kung ano ang naramdaman ng misis niyang si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid sa pagkamatay ni Mang Eddie. Nagkatrabaho na kasi ang dalawa.

“Regine is really sad. She worked with Tito Eddie sa ‘Till I Met You’. He would tell her stories about all the movies he did especially the ones he directed.

She loved the way he pronounced her name, Re—ggghine,” paha­yag ni Ogie.

Annabelle pinagdasal si Mang Ed

Si Annabelle Rama naman nang magkita kami ng past 5:00PM sa Power Plant Mall sa Rockwell ay wala pang alam na namatay na si Mang Eddie. Napadasal si Bisaya nang sabihin ko na yumao na ang veteran actor.

Mabait si Mang Eddie kay Bisaya at sa kanyang pamilya. Ilang beses na ring nakatrabaho ng mister ni Bisaya, ni Tito Eddie Gutierrez, si Mang Eddie, pati na rin ng kanyang mga anak na sina Richard at Raymond Gutierrez. Mabait sa kanilang pamilya si Mang Eddie, kaya ipinagdarasal nila ito.

Tinanong ako ni Bisaya kung saan ang burol at gusto niyang pumunta agad, pero sabi ko sa kanya na ang alam ko ay iki-cremate kaagad si Mang Eddie dahil ‘yon ang bilin ng veteran actor noong nabubuhay pa ito.