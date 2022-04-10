OFW botohan sa Hong Kong nagkagulo

Pinaiimbestigahan ni Bayan Muna Rep. Ferdinand Gaite ang magulo umanong pagsisimula ng overseas Filipino workers (OFW) election sa Hong Kong kahapon.

Ayon kay Gaite hihilingin nito sa House committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms na ipatawag ang mga opisyal ng Commission on Elections (Comelec), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) at Hong Kong Consular Office.

“We cannot allow the potential massive disenfranchisement of our overseas voters due to the ineptitude and lack of proper organizing by these officials. The slashing of funds by the DBM for the overseas vo­ting must also be looked into,” sabi ni Gaite.

Sa isang Facebook video, sinabi ni Dolores Balladares Pelaez, ng UNIFIL-Migrante Hong Kong na nabigo ang Phi­lippine consular office na i-accommodate ang libo-libong overseas Filipino na nais bumoto.

Lilima lamang din umano ang vote counting machines hindi katulad nakaraang eleksiyon na 10.

Dumagsa ang mga OFW sa Hong Kong upang bumoto kahapon, ang araw ng kanilang pahinga.

Ang botohan sa Hong Kong ay magtatagal hanggang sa Mayo 9.

Nasa 93,000 ang mga OFW sa Hong Kong na nagparehisto para makaboto sa halalan. (Billy Begas)