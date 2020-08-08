Ochoa keber sa ulan

HINDI nagsasayang ng oras ang isa sa Tokyo Olympic Games hopeful na si Margarita ‘Meggie’ Ochoa .

“Rainy day. Reading day. Recovery day,” sabi nito sa kanyang Instagram post na @meggie_ochoa matapos na manatili sa tinutuluyan bilang pagsunod sa ipinapatupad na Modified Enhance Community Quarantine (MECQ) at dahil sa maulan na klima.

“Yesterday was exhausting with a few meetings, weight training, an almost 3hr dental procedure, and national team training right after,” sabi nito.

“Tomorrow will be another day’s grind, and I’m already looking forward to it. Reboot, rebuild and restore.” (Lito Oredo)