Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Ochoa keber sa ulan

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 59

HINDI nagsasayang ng oras ang isa sa Tokyo Olympic Games hopeful na si Margarita ‘Meggie’ Ochoa .

“Rainy day. Reading day. Recovery day,” sabi nito sa kanyang Instagram post na @meggie_ochoa matapos na manatili sa tinutuluyan bilang pagsunod sa ipinapatupad na Modified Enhance Community Quarantine (MECQ) at dahil sa maulan na klima.

Related Posts

Brown, Celtics ginulpi Raptors

Pacquiao inirapan si Spence: Taray!

3 anak ni Tenorio, atat nang mag-NSD

“Yesterday was exhausting with a few meetings, weight training, an almost 3hr dental procedure, and national team training right after,” sabi nito.

“Tomorrow will be another day’s grind, and I’m already looking forward to it. Reboot, rebuild and restore.” (Lito Oredo)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Galanza muntik ‘makatay’ ni Tai

Celine hanep gumiling

Lakers durog kay Harden

1 of 153