Obiena tuloy ang training: Tumatalon ako para sa ‘Pinas!

HINDI na ikinasurpresa ni 2020+1 Tokyo Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena ang desisyon ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) sa pagbabanta dito na sasampahan ng kasong estafa pati na pagpapatalsik sa kanya sa national training pool.

Inilabas ni Obiena ang hinanakit sa mahabang post nito sa kanyang social media account Martes ng gabi kung saan sinagot nito ang lahat ng punto sa inihayag na findings at rekomendasyon ng PATAFA Administrative Committee na pinakatampok ang agad na pagpapatalsik nito sa national team at kasuhan ng estafa.

Tinanggap naman ng Asian record holder ang aksiyon ng PATAFA sa pagsasabi na mas mabibigyan nito ang sarili ng tsansa na malinis ang kanyang pangalan mula sa inihayag na alegasyon na paglulustay ng pondo at falsification of documents ng kinabibilangan nitong asosasyon.

“I am saddened by the decision of the PATAFA committee and their recommendations but I am not really surprised. I am relieved that I now finally know what I am being charged with,” sabi ng laking Tondo na si Obiena.

“From the very start, the PATAFA proceeding had the look and feel of a witch hunt. My legal team can now go about the business of clearing my name and my family’s name. Righteousness always wins in the end,” sabi nito.

Inihayag din ng 26-anyos na Engineering student sa University of Santo Tomas na patuloy itong lumalaban hindi para sa kaninuman kundi para sa Pilipinas at pinasalamatan ang Philippine Olympic Committee sa pagtulong dito para makasabak sa labas ng bansa kahit nahaharap ito sa pagpapatalsik ng PATAFA.

“I do not jump for Mr. Philip Ella Juico or the PATAFA. I jump for my beloved nation,” sabi nito. “My every jump is my defiance to everything that is wrong in the sport,” patuloy pa ni Obiena.

“This afternoon, the POC made a statement that I will still carry the flag of the Philippines and represent the country. I thank the POC for doing what is right for the nation and as the National Olympic Committee.”

Dinipensahan din ni Obiena ang kasalukuyan nitong Ukrainian coach na si Vitaly Petrov na isinama ng PATAFA sa nais nito na sampahan ng reklamo sa World Athletics dahil sa paglabag sa Integrity Code of Conduct. (Lito Oredo)