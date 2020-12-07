Obiena may aral sa corona

MAY ilang mahalagang bagay na natutunan si Olympic Games-bound Ernest John Obiena sa quarantine period dulot ng coronavirus (COVID-19).

Naapektuhan ng todo ang buong mundo sa pag-atake ng COVID-19 pero may magandang nangyari ang pandemya kay 25-year-old Obiena.

Hinayag ni Obiena sa interview nito sa “For The Love of the Game” na may nabago sa kanyang katauhan habang namiminsala ang coronavirus.

“I learned a lot. I grew a lot as an athlete this year and as a person. It’s like you learned to appreciate the small things and kind a take it step by step,” saad ng pole vaulter.

“I think that’s one of the good things that the pandemic brought to each one of us is to actually appreciate the small things that we normally wouldn’t even care.”

Nag-eensayo si Obiena sa Formia, Italy matapos magpahinga ng isang buwan noong Oktubre.

Umalis ng Pilipinas si Obiena matapos sumikwat ng gold medal sa 30th Southeast Asian Games, hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa ito nakakabalik. (Elech Dawa)