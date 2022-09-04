Obiena markado na sa mga karibal

NANGAKO ang Olympics at world champion na si Armand Gustav ‘Mondo’ Duplantis na pagbubutihin at agad paghahandaan ang kasunod na sasalihang torneo pagkaraang masilat ni Asian record holder at World Athletics No. 3 Ernest John ‘EJ’ Obiena.

“In Zurich, I’ll try to come back a little stronger than here. I want to put up another good performance at the end of the year and end on a high,” bulalas ng US born Swedish pole vaulter, na niyanig noong Biyernes ng gabi ng Pinoy counterpart sa Memorial van Damme- Wanda Diamond League 2022 sa Brussels, Belgium.

Huling nagwagi si Duplantis ng mga gintong medalya sa World Athletics Indoor Championships sa Belgrade noong Marso at sa 18th World Athletic Championships sa Oregon noong Hulyo kung saan nagtala pa ng bagong mga world record na 6.20-meter at 6.21m.

Kinopo ang pilak ni Asian champion Obiena sa WAC sa personal best na 5.94 metro.

Ikinatuwa ng isa pang karibal ni Obiena na si Christian Nielsen ng United States ang pangugulantang ng 26-anyos at tubong Tondo, Maynila at mga paambato ng Philippine Sports Commission at P{hilippine Athletics Track and Field Association laban kay Duplantis.

“Third with 5.71m is all I that can say. No one produced any good marks today except for Ernest John with a first Diamond League win. Everyone is a little tired with the end of the season. I am ready to go to the Diamond League Final. In Zurich, the goal is a top three and 5.90m,” sey ni world No. 2 Nielsen. (Lito Oredo )