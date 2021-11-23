Obiena idinepensa ng coach

IPINAGTANGGOLl ni decorated pole vault coach Vitaly Petrov ang alagang si Ernest John Obiena sa pagpanig sa 2020+1 Tokyo Olympian hinggil sa kontrobersiyang €85K (P4.8M) financial assistance na coaching fee niya mula sa Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association.

Ayon sa isang pahinang press statement na pinirmahan at may petsang 21.11.2021 ng Ukrainian, buo ang tiwala at suporta niya sa pole vaulter na pitong taon na niyang hinuhulma sa Centro di Preparazione Olimpica di Formia sa Italy.

“My name is Vitaliy Petrov, I am an Olympic coach have worked with many Olympic medalists including Sergey Bubka, Yelena Isinbayeva and Thiago Braz,” pahayag ni Petrov sa post ni Obiena sa kanyang FB account Martes.

“My coaching fee for the period in question is a total of 85,000E. I have been fully paid this sum by EJ both directly and indirectly. I confirm this. I have no problem with EJ Obiena. All is good and we are preparing for the world champinships and of course Olympics in Paris in 2024. He is capale, as you all know of winning any competitions,” sey pa niya. (Angelito Oredo)