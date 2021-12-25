Obiena ayaw sa mediation

HINDI na magpapasailalim ang 2020+1 Tokyo Olympian at World No.5 pole vaulter na si Ernest John “EJ” Obiena sa nais ng Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) na pagsasagawa ng mediation hinggil sa usapin na namamagitan dito at sa organisasyon na Philippine Athletics Track and Field Associaton (PATAFA).

Ito ang inihayag ng 24-anyos na si Obiena sa mahabang post nito sa social media account sa selebrasyon mismo ng Araw ng Kapaskuhan.

“I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year with full of joy and peace,” sabi ni Obiena na may nakalagay pa na “EJ Obiena is celebrating Christmas.”

“I have been quiet lately as I have realize I cannot out-politics a politician. I just want to be clear that I have no issue with the PSC mediation; in fact I was the first to agree to it verbally but things change when the other party neglected the moratorium imposed by PSC and continued to insinuate ill behaviors,” sabi nito.

“First, there is already a process underway with the POC and IOC related to my case on harassment. I believe it’s appropriate to allow this process to finish unencumbered by outside matters such as a parallel mediation process. I believe it’s right to allow several more days for the POC process to conclude,” paliwanag nito.

“Secondly, with all the facts on the table, I honestly don’t see what is left to mediate. This all started with accusations my coach wasn’t paid. We all know this is false. 100% false. Then it shifted to “I paid him late” which I admit to. But as anyone can see tracking the payments to me, all of us involved are collectively late,” ayon pa kay Obiena.

“Then it shifted to “I violated liquidation processes”. As shown in the recent House hearing, it’s clear the processes I followed had clear support by the parties involved. And now, in the ever-shifting witch hunt the clear last gasp of my accusers is to state my sponsors “covered” for me and I never paid them. I can promise you that this is complete fiction and I have prepaid most of it and have repaid every centavo. We have proof of all payments from myself to my sponsor and this will be released into the public domain for transparency,” post nito.

“After this, what is there to mediate? Every accusation had been refuted. What is left is a clearing of my good name, my full reinstatement, and necessary changes to the system to avoid this situation to ever happen again and avoid this burden being placed on athletes,” kritisa ni Obiena.

“If after the POC process is final, and my payment records are public, there is still a belief in mediation then at that time I am 100% ready to sit down and do so. This has been exhausting not just for me and my team but to a lot of people. I want to take this opportunity to thank each and everyone who have supported me through and through. You guys are the reason I keep fighting and still fighting. To everyone who stood by my side, from my coach to my parents to my sponsors and most importantly to my fans,” ayon pa kay Obiena.

“Thank you. You guys give me strength. Maraming Salamat po at Maligayang Pasko,” pagtatapos nito. (Lito Oredo)