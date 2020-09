Obiena asar sa Olympic Channel

INIRERESPETO ni Tokyo Olympic-bound pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena ang mga nakakalaban dahil halos lahat ay mga kaibigan niya.

Kaya naiinis si 24-year-old Obiena sa nabasa niya sa Olympic Channel na kaya raw niyang talunin si world record-holder Armand Duplantis ng Sweden.

“I just read something today and I was quoted in the article with some provocative statements,” nakasaad sa post ni Obiena sa instagram.

“To be clear, I have never spoken with the Olympic Channel nor did I ever make such statements. To the people who know me, they know through personal experience that I would never say such a statement.” (Elech Dawa)