NUSP pumalag sa September opening! Klase isuspinde hanggang Disyembre

Nanawagan ang grupo ng estudyante sa Administrasyong Duterte na ikonsidera ang pag-aaral ng UP Covid-19 Pandemic Response Team na sa isuspinde ang klase hanggang Disyembre 2020 upang malimita ang transmission ng coronavirus disease.

Hindi pabor ang NUSP sa rekomendasyon ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease na sa buwan ng Setyembre buksan ang klase sa mga lugar na nasa ilalim ng general community quarantine (GCQ).

“The Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 must not rush the start of AY 2020-2021 and risk the safety of students, teachers and school staff just because schools would lose income.” ayon sa NUSP.

Dapat lang umanong ibalik ang klase kapag ang national government at mga local government unit, kasama na ang mga eskuwelahan ay nakapagsagawa ng “health-based measures” para malabanan ang Covid tulad ng mass testing at disinfection ng mga eskuwelahan.

“School opening could be further delayed as long as the Duterte administration does not step up in seriously applying the medical solutions that will significantly reduce risks and ensure the safety and protection of students against COVID-19.” babala pa ng grupo.