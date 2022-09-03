NU coach nabulaga sa eksit ni Lacsina

Sports
By Abante News
0 27

IKINABIGLA ni National University Lady Bulldogs head coach Karl Dimaculangan ang agarang pagpapasya ni middle blocker Ivy Keith Lacsina na umakyat ng professional league at pumirma ng kontrata sa F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Inanunsiyo ng Cargo Movers ang pagpasok ng 22-anyos na 6-foot-1 middle blocker nitong Biyernes para maglaro sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Naging malaking tulong si Lacsina sa Jhocson, Sampaloc-based squad para matuldukan ang 65-taong pagkagutom sa kampeonato.

“After the championship, we are supportive of whatever will be their decision. But of course, we still want her to stay and the other seniors. We are just surprised that she didn’t inform us right away kasi under negotiation pa kami and magkasama kami noong nag-training for AVC. Pero ayun, all this time pala is nakapirma na siya,” pahayag ni Dimaculangan.

Related Posts

Amit idedepensa korona sa 10-Ball

NCAA Season 98 Team Preview: Perpetual tigasin kina Aurin,…

Clyde sasabak sa Rapid Chess

Makakasama ni Lacsina sa Cargo Movers sina Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Dzi Gervacio at Iris Tolenada.

Humambalos ng kabuuang 130 puntos mula sa 98 spikes, 19 blocks at 13 aces si Lacsina sa nagdaang UAAP season.

Naglaro din ang middle blocker sa national team noong 2021 nang lumahok sa Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship sa ilalim ng Team Rebisco. (Gerard Arce)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Eya, UST palaban sa Super League

Ivy bobomba sa F2 Logistics

1 of 3,841