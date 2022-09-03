NU coach nabulaga sa eksit ni Lacsina

IKINABIGLA ni National University Lady Bulldogs head coach Karl Dimaculangan ang agarang pagpapasya ni middle blocker Ivy Keith Lacsina na umakyat ng professional league at pumirma ng kontrata sa F2 Logistics Cargo Movers.

Inanunsiyo ng Cargo Movers ang pagpasok ng 22-anyos na 6-foot-1 middle blocker nitong Biyernes para maglaro sa Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Naging malaking tulong si Lacsina sa Jhocson, Sampaloc-based squad para matuldukan ang 65-taong pagkagutom sa kampeonato.

“After the championship, we are supportive of whatever will be their decision. But of course, we still want her to stay and the other seniors. We are just surprised that she didn’t inform us right away kasi under negotiation pa kami and magkasama kami noong nag-training for AVC. Pero ayun, all this time pala is nakapirma na siya,” pahayag ni Dimaculangan.

Makakasama ni Lacsina sa Cargo Movers sina Aby Marano, Majoy Baron, Kim Dy, Dawn Macandili, Ara Galang, Kim Fajardo, Dzi Gervacio at Iris Tolenada.

Humambalos ng kabuuang 130 puntos mula sa 98 spikes, 19 blocks at 13 aces si Lacsina sa nagdaang UAAP season.

Naglaro din ang middle blocker sa national team noong 2021 nang lumahok sa Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship sa ilalim ng Team Rebisco. (Gerard Arce)