NTF-ELCAC pinondohan ng P16B

Umabot na sa P16 bilyon ang inilaang pondo sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), ayon kay Senador Sonny Angara, chair ng Senate Finance committee.

Ito’y matapos lagdaan ng mga mambabatas mula sa Senado at Kamara ang bicameral conference committee report sa panukalang P5.024 trilyong 2022 badyet.

“I think we restored the ELCAC to P16 or P16.908 billion level which is the 2021 billion level,” sabi ni Angara sa mga reporter.

Ang naturang halaga ay dagdag na P6 bilyon mula sa P10.8 bilyon na inilaan sa bersyon ng Senado sa 2022 budget bill. (Dindo Matining)