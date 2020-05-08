NTC ‘wag buwagin! Mga commissioner ang salto – Win

Tutol si Sen. Win Gatchalian sa pagbuwag sa National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) dahil hindi naman ang may problema kundi sa mga commissioner na nagpasara sa ABS-CBN network.

“We will have to study this carefully because NTC has other jobs also for example regulating telecom. I think the problem is not within the NTC but the problem is with the persons in NTC, the decision makers. We will have to look at the persons instead of the organization.”giit ni Gatchalian.

Isa ang senador sa tumutol sa ginawang pag-iisyu ng cease and desist order ng NTC dahil sa hearing ng Senado tungkol sa ABS-CBN franchise ay nagbigay ng katiyakan ang NTC na magbibigay sila ng provisional authority kapag napaso na ang prangkisa ng network sa Mayo 4.2020.

Aniya, ito umano ang kalakaran kapag napapaso ang prangkisa ng kompanyang nag-aaply sa Kongreso.

“So in other words, the provisional authority has been given out many times in the past so for me, I don’t see any reason why a provisional authority cannot be given at this time. Yung assurance na binigay sa amin both in the House and the Senate ay totally nasira that’s why a lot of us were quite surprised.” saad ni Gatchalian.