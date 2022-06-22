NTC hinarang mga website na may konek sa terorista

Iniutos ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) sa mga internet services provider na harangin ang mga website na konektado sa Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

Ito’y matapos hilingin ni National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon sa NTC na i-block ang mga naturang website.

Bukod sa mga website na konektado umano sa CPP-NPA-NDF, pinapa-block din ang website ng ilang progresibong grupo at independent media gaya ng Bulatlat at Pinoy Weekly.

“You are hereby directed to effect the immediate blocking of the reported websites found to be affiliated to and are supporting terrorists and terrorist organizations,” saad sa memorandum ni NTC Commissioner Gamalier Cordoba sa mga internet service provider.

Ayon kay Esperon, kailangang i-block ang mga website dahil pagmamay-ari ito ng mga teroristang grupo.

Samantala, kinondena ni ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro ang kautusan ng NTC.

“We vehemently condemn this order to censor progressive organizations and independent media. This is another attack against press freedom and the right of the people to free speech.” (Joven Delantar/Eralyn Prado)