NPA member na may P5M sa ulo arestado

Bumagsak sa kamay ng pulisya ang isang miyembro ng Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) na wanted sa rebelyon at may P5 milyong patong sa ulo nito, sa operasyon ng pulisya sa Malolos City, Bulacan.

“I am pleased to announce the arrest of Salome Crisostomo-Ujano, wanted by the law to stand trial for the crime of Rebellion. Let me emphasize that this arrest is, foremost, the result of a lawful implementation of a Warrant of Arrest issued by judicial authorities, and her affiliation with the CPP-NPA-NDF may have been incidental to the criminal case she is accused of,” anunsyo ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Lt. General Dionardo Carlos Carlos sa kanyang unang flag raising ceremony bilang bagong hepe kahapon sa Camp Crame.

Ayon kay Carlos, naaresto si Ujano, 64, alas-10:00 ng umaga nitong Linggo sa Barangay Mabolo, Malolos City, Bulacan.

Sangkot ang suspek sa serye ng panggugulo sa lalawigan ng Quezon noong 2005 partikular ang ginawang pag-ambush kina PFC Michael Samsun at CPL Edward Lumawig. (Edwin Balasa)