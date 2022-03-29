NP ni Villar tumaya sa BBM-Sara

Ibibigay ng Nacionalista Party (NP) ang buong pagsuporta nito sa tandem nina Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. at Sara Duterte sa halalan sa Mayo.

Ang bilyonaryong si Manny Villar ang presidente ng NP habang ang kanyang asawa na si Sen. Cynthia ang chairman.

Samantala, ang kanilang anak na si Mark ay tumatakbong senador sa ilalim ng ticket nina Marcos at Duterte.

“For the May 2022 elections, the Nacionalista Party fully supports the candidacies of Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. for President and Inday Sara Duterte for Vice President,” ayon sa statement ng NP na pirmado ni Villar.

“We believe that Bongbong and Inday Sara’s message of unity is crucial in binding our country togethe¬r and inspiring our people as we rebuild not only from the pandemic but also from the political chasm that divides us,” dagdag pa ng statement. (Mark Joven Delantar)