Noynoy nasorpresa sa Ombudsman

Aminado si da­ting Pangulong Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III na nasorpresa siya sa kasong usurpation of authority at paglabag sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act na isinampa laban sa kanya ng Ombudsman kaugnay sa Mamasapano massacre.

“Definitely surprised. But I want to make sure..Sabi ko, was I ever charged for this offense or was there a complaint ever filed? And my lawyers responded: There was no such complaint. So to get a decision on something you were not aware you were complaint about, and you never had the opportunity to respond to really was a surprise,” wika ni Aquino sa isang panayam.

Sinabi nito na hindi siya binigyan ng pagkakataon na sagutin ang alegasyon laban sa kanya at iginiit na wala namang reklamong isinampa laban sa kanya kaugnay sa Mamasapano massacre.

“There was no complaint. And the complaint would normally be the form of an affidavit of complaint to which you are asked to submit your counter affidavit and refute the facts presented by the complaint. But since I wasn’t complained about with regards to usurpation, we never had the chance to rebut or refute any of the allegations,” ayon kay Aquino.