Nouri kampeon sa bullet chess

NAGPAKITANG-GILAS si FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri matapos maghari sa katatapos na bullet online chess tournament na nilaro sa lichess.org kamakalawa ng gabi.

Tumapos si Escalante City, Negros Occidental bet Nouri ng 144 points sa 65 games na may win rate 63 percent at may performance rating na 2698 sapat para magkampeon sa event na nilahukan ng 585 players worldwide.

Ang online tournament ay may time control na one minute play to finish at paramihan ng puntos sa loob ng dalawang oras.

Nilista ni 15-year-old Nouri ang 29 na panalo, 18 tabla at apat na talo sa nasabing tournament na may P10,000 top purse.

“I just try to make the most out of my opportunities and I’m thankful for all the blessings,” sabi ni Nouri.

Nakopo ni Arizona, US based two-time Asian Junior champion GM Rogelio “Banjo” Barcenilla Jr. ang second spot, nirehistro nito ang 134 points sa 62 games na may win rate 71 percent para hamigin ang P5,000 na premyo. (Elech Dawa)