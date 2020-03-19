Nouri imbitado sa Canada chess

INIMBITAHAN ni Mr. Blair Rutter, pangulo ng Manitoba Chess Association, si Philippine chess prodigy Fide Master Alekhine Nouri na lumahok sa FIDE sanction chess event na tinampukang Manitoba meets Manila chess tournament na iinog sa Hunyo 26-28 sa Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

K a s a m a r i n s a naimibitahan maglaro sina International Hamed G. Nouri, Bounjoure Fille B. Suyamin at coach Ederwin I. Estavillo.

Una ng nakatanggap ng official chess invitation sina 13-time Philippine Open champion Grandmaster Rogelio ‘Joey’ M. Antonio Jr., Grandmaster Darwin R. Laylo, Arena Grandmaster Roberto R. Suelo Jr. at Arena Grandmaster Almario Marlon Q. Bernardino Jr. Lalahok din sina Fide Master Nelson H. Villanueva, National Master Romeo M. Alcodia, Candidate Masters Alfredo M. Paez, Dandel I. Fernandez at Christian Peter M. Aristorenas.

“This tournament is being held to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding the Province of Manitoba, the 125th anniversary of the Manitoba Chess Association and approximately 50 years since the arrival of the Manitoba Chess Association and approximately 50 years since the arrival of the first Filipinos in Manitoba,” sabi ni Mr. Blair Rutter, President ng Manitoba Chess Association. (Elech Dawa)