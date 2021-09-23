Nonito walang arte sa kalaban

HINIHINTAY lamang ni Nonito Donaire Jr ang mga posibleng maganap hinggil sa inaasam nitong laban alinman sa title defense o unification fight.

Ito ay matapos ihayag mismo ni Donaire Jr. sa kanyang post ang nakaamba na sitwasyon matapos na ipag-utos ng World Boxing Council (WBC) ang mga dapat na maganap sa sagupaan para sa mga may hawak ng korona.

“After the faceoff with (John Riel) Casimero, it was said there are some internal issues in their side that need to be resolved before they move forward. Hopefully it is resolved amicably. (Reymart) Gaballo is mandatory. But we all know this is boxing and as far as I know Sean (Gibbons) handles both Gaballo and Casimero,” post ni Donaire.

“If Casimero and Sean resolve their problems, it is possible for Gaballo to step aside but this is all up to them at this point, I am fighting Dec. with whoever steps in the ring.”

Iniutos ng WBC nitong Martes sa Twitter post ang pagdedepensa ng bantamweight champion na si Donaire sa isang mandatory title defense laban sa kapwa Pilipino at interim champion na si Gaballo.

Maliban kay Donaire, itinakda din ng WBC ang mandatory fight ni undefeated Filipino featherweight boxer Mark Magsayo sa kasalukuyang featherweight champion na si Gary Russell.

Matatandaan na tinalo ni Magsayo si Julio Ceja sa pamamagitan ng 10th-round knockout.

Nakamit naman ng 38-anyos na si Donaire (41-6, 27 KOs) ang world bantamweight title nang pabagsakin nito via fourth-round knockout si French boxer Nordine Oubaali. (Lito Oredo)