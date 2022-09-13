Noli kakayod sa PH sports

SISIGURUHIN ni bagong Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Noli Eala na ipapatupad ng kanyang administrasyon ang lahat ng mandato ng ahensiya.

Ito ang ipinangako ni Eala sa harap ng mga senador nang siya ay ipatawag ni Senate Committee on Sports chair Senador Bong Go.

Ayon kay Eala, ipagpapatuloy niya ang nakasanayang commitment ng ahensiya na, “Care for Philippine sports like no other. A program which will ensure that when our athletes win, the entire country wins. And this is the theme on which my administration will center on.”

“I’m seeking to ensure sustainability and the success of our programs for the long term. It is our mission to carry out the mandates given to us by law to develop and promote sports in the grassroots as a tool towards nation-building and unity, and to ensure full and enhanced support for our athletes in their continued quest to bring honor and glory to our country,” ayon pa sa bagong PSC chief. (Annie Abad)