Nograles kay Juico: Mag-resign ka na

HINDI umano para sa interes ng bansa ang ginawa ni Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) President Philip Ella Juico na alisin si pole vault star EJ Obiena sa national team.

Kaya iminungkahi ni PBA Partylist Rep. Jericho Nograles na magretiro na lamang si Juico.

“Juico has done much for sports, but maybe he should retire and just give EJ Obiena his a once-in-lifetime medal run. Obiena and national glory should be protected at all costs,” sabi ni Nograles, vice chairperson ng House Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

Hinimok din ni Nograles ang Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) na baliktarin ang desisyon ni Juico laban kay Obiena na maaari umanong manalo ng gintong medalya sa paparating na Asian Championships sa Kazakhstan, SEA Games sa Vietnam, Asian Games sa China, at World Championships sa Oregon.

“I don’t understand why Juico had to do this kind of action whereas he could have just admitted he was wrong, apologized, and moved on. It is without a doubt that he wrongly accused Obiena of financial indiscretion. He should have been a sportsman enough to accept his mistake. Juico is the face of everything that is wrong about Philippine sports,” dagdag pa ni Nograles.

Hindi umano dapat na hayaan ng PSC na mawala ang tsansa ang bansa na manalo ng ginto dahil sa “personal pride”.

Ang paglaban umano ni Obiena para sa bansa ang tamang gawin lalo at walang ibang panlaban ang Pilipinas sa pole vault.

“Who should compete for the Philippines? Obiena as the Asian record holder at 5.93 meters is the best-qualified athlete in Asia, followed by China with 5.80 meters. Can Philip Juico take his place and pole vault that high?” tanong ni Nograles.

Maaari rin umanong ang PSC na ang direktang magpondo kay Obiena at sa pagsasanay na ginagawa nito. (Billy Begas)