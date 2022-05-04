Ninoy sa P500 bet bakbakin

Naghain ng resolusyon si Duterte Youth Party-list Rep. Ducielle Marie Cardema upang ipatanggal sa P500 ang imahe ni dating Sen. Ninoy Aquino.

Sa kanyang House Resolution 2566, sinabi ni Cardema na dapat palitan ang imahe ni Aquino ng “nationalistic symbol” para sa pagkakaisa ng bansa.

“The image of Anti-Marcos leader, Ninoy Aquino has been placed in the P500 bill and caused so much divisiveness in the Philippine Populace because more than half support the Philippine Leader whom Ninoy Aquino fought with politically,” sabi ni Cardema sa resolusyon.

Ipinunto sa resolusyon na kung natanggal ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sina General Vicente Lim, Chief Justice Jose Abad Santos, at Girl Scout of the Philippines founde¬r Josefa Llanes Escoda mas marami umanong rason upang alisin si Aquino na nakipaglaban sa kapwa Pilipino at lumikha umano ng pagkakawatak-watak ng bansa. (Billy Begas)