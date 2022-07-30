Nganga mga guro, poll worker! PBBM tinabla libre buwis sa allowance

Tinabla ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang enrolled bill para malibre sa buwis ang honoraria, allowances at iba pang benepisyo ng mga magsisilbi sa panahon ng eleksiyon.

Ito ay matapos i-veto ng pangulo ang House Bill no.9652 at may senate version na Senate Bill No. 2520 at ibalik ito sa Kongreso.

Sinabi ni Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles na batay sa paliwanag ng pangulo, ang enrolled bill ay taliwas sa layunin ng Comprehensive Tax Reform Program na itama ang mga depekto sa tax system ng bansa.

Nalilista rin aniya ito sa repormang nakapaloob sa Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law.

“ The measure runs counter to the objective of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program to correct the inequity in the country’s tax system and negate the progressivity of the reforms introduced under RA 10963 or the TRAIN Law. Moreover, the studies of pertinent government agencies on the revenue loss is too substantial an impact to be forgone,” ani Angeles.

Matatandaang bago ang 2022 elections ay hiniling ng mga guro at iba pang tumutulong sa tuwing may halalan na huwag ng buwisan ang kanilang honoraria, allowances at iba pang benepisyong pang-eleksiyon dahil halos wala ring natitira sa kanila dahil sa kinakaltas na buwis. (Aileen Taliping)