NFA padayung gibaligya sa baratong presyo – Palasyo

Gialkontra sa Malacañang ang pamahayag ni Agriculture Sec. Manny Piñol nga usa sa mahimong epekto sa rice tariffication kung mahimong balaod dili na maka baligya ug baratong bugas ang National Food Authority (NFA).

Matud ni Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles nga mismo si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang mipaniguro nga mapadayon sa NFA ang serbisyo sa mga kabus pinaagi sa pagpamaligya ug baratong bugas.

“The President will ensure that even with the tariffication of rice and liberalization of the industry, the NFA shall continue to provide the public, particularly the less fortunate, with rice that is affordable and safe,” matud ni Nograles.

“Once the law is passed, the NFA will be directed to buy palay from our local farmers and, together with the Department of Agriculture, to focus on developing cost-efficient systems that will help reduce the production costs of locally-produced rice and stabilize prices so that this food staple is accessibly priced,” dugang pamahayag ni Nograles.

Pasado na sa Kongreso ang Rice Tarrification Bill nga maoy mahimong agianan sa liberalisasyon sa palit og bugas ug dili makompromiso ang mga lokal na mag-uuma.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga subrabg busy si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa gidaghanon sa trabaho busa wala pa mapirmahi isip balaod ang Rice Tarrification Bill, hinoun giklaro nga mapirmahan kini sa daling panahun.