NFA may sapat na buffer stock

Ni Mina Aquino

Iniulat ng bagong ­upong National Food Authority (NFA) Adminis­trator Atty. Judy Carol Dansal na ang 4.65 mil­yong sako na target sa binibili nitong palay ay nalagpasan para sa unang kalahating taon ng 2019 na mahigit limang (5) mil­yong sako simula Enero.

“As of June 19, NFA has already procured 5,170,388 bags or 258,519.4 metric tons of palay. That means our agency has already exceeded our first half target by more than 11% already and we expect this to even go higher. This is a good sign that we will be able to meet our buffer stocking requirement by yearend,” wika ni Dansal.

Si Dansal, ay dating NFA career executive, na nagsilbi bilang Deputy Administrator for Marke­ting Operations hanggang noong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon hanggang hirangin siya ni Pangulong Duterte na pangunahan ang ahensiya.

“The implementation of RA 11203 or the Rice Liberalization Law remo­ving NFA’s rice importation function, and repea­ling its regulatory powers over the grains industry, forced the agency to refocus its function on buffer stocking. Since the law says we can buy only from local farmers, we have stepped up our procurement. We are glad that our agency is performing well and even exceeding our targets,” ani Dansal.

Sinabi pa ng Adminis­trator, ang pagbili ng NFA ay karamihan mula sa mga surplus area tulad ng Mindoro, Nueva Ecija, Isa­bela, Bulacan, Cagayan, North Cotabato, at Sultan Kudarat. Kahit paubos na ang mga inani ngayong tag-init, ang NFA ay nakabili pa rin ng kabuuang 401,847 bag ng palay sa unang dalawang linggo ng Hunyo, na nalampasan ang target ng ahensiya na 261,000 bag para sa buwan na 54%.