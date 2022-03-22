Neil kuya ng Azkals

NANINIWALA si veteran goal-keeper Neil Etheridge na siya ang pupuno at sasalo ng malaking papel ngayong kabilang na siya uli sa Philippine men’s national team na sasabak sa FAS Tri-Nation Series.

Aniya, bilang senior player ay malaki ang responsibilidad niya sa bawat laro dahil na rin sa karanasan nito.

“As the senior players, it is our responsibility to take this team forward and obviously, it’s a new generation that’s coming through, that needs experience and guidance in different situations off the field and on the field,” pahayag ng 32-anyos na football player.

“Players will probably look up to me, on the field and off the field, on how I conduct myself. So, it’s a different challenge for me. But it’s obviously a new task for me to achieve.” (Aivan Episcope)