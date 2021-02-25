NegOcc, Bacolod nag-advance payment na sa AstraZeneca

Naibigay na ng lokal na pamahalaan ng Negros Occidental at Bacolod City ang paunang bayad sa British pharmaceutical firm na AstraZeneca para sa 100,000 dose ng bakuna kontra COVID-19.

“We are now waiting for the vaccines to arrive. AstraZeneca said they will inform us of the delivery schedule,” ayon kay Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson sa isang panayam.

Habang sinabi naman ni Mayor Evelio Leonardia na naibigay na ng lokal na pamahalaang ang P31 milyon para sa 650,000 vial ng vaccine.

“The initial payment practically consummates our contract for these critical vaccine supplies. We wanted to close the agreement as early as we could, this was why we made the payment ahead of the February 24 deadline,” aniya. (Prince Golez)