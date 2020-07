Sumakabilang-buhay na si National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) Peace Negotiating Panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili, 75, sa Utrecht, The Netherlands noong Hulyo 23.

“According to the doctor, the cause of his death was pulmonary arterial rupture which caused massive internal bleeding. It was not Covid-19 related,” ayon kay NDFP chief political consultant nitong si Jose Maria Sison.