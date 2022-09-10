NCRPO tinambakan ng 240K pulis vs krimen ngayong mga ‘ber month’

Nagtalaga ang Philippine National Police (PNP) ng karagdagang 240 pulis sa National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) para ikalat sa mga lugar na inaasahang aatakihin ng mga kriminal dahil sa pagdagsa ng mga tao sa pagpasok ng Ber months hanggang sa kapaskuhan.

Pinangunahan nina NCRPO chief Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo at Southern Police District (SPD) director Col. Kirby John Kraft ang batalyon ng augmentation force mula sa Camp Crame noong Biyernes ng gabi sa Pasay City.

Sinabi ni Estomo na itatalaga ang mga pulis sa ilalim ng kanilang S.A.F.E o “Seen, Appreciated, and Felt by the people through Extraordinary actions” program na naglalayong pataasin ang police visibility sa mga matataong lugar sa Metro Manila sa pamamagitan ng foot, mobile at motorcycle patrol.

Partikular aniyang ikakalat ang mga ito sa mga lugar na sakop ng SPD kung saan ay dagsa ang mga turista sa mga entertainment area sa panahon ng kapaskuhan.

Ayon kay Estomo, itatalaga ang mga pulis sa tatlong shift na may tig-walong oras na duty.

“Now that the ‘ber months’ have started, we have anticipated that there will be more people visiting entertainment areas under our jurisdiction. So this reinforcement given by our Chief PNP is a big help to fill the insufficient number of police officers who will guard our streets. Life is beautiful so our countrymen must be able to enjoy it this approaching holiday season, so we need the police to make sacrifices for them,” ani Estomo.