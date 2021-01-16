NCR police chief kinonsenya mga na-promote: ‘Wag kayong abuso!

Nagbabala si National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief, Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr., sa 1,834 na bagong promote na pulis sa Metro Manila na huwag umabuso sa kanilang posisyon.

Sa oath-taking, donning, at pinning ng ranks ceremony sa Camp Bagong Diwa, hinikayat ni Danao ang newly promoted na pulis na pagsikapan na mapanatili ang tiwala ng taumbayan sa kapulisan.

“Sana naman maalala ninyo na in every rank that we earn, entails greater responsibility. Sana huwag nating abusuhin. Let us together achieve our primary mission, which is to serve and protect the community. Let us reciprocate the efforts of our President in upgrading, upholding the sanctity, increasing the salary and morale of the PNP,” sinabi ni Danao.

Ayon kay Danao, pumasa ang mga pulis sa masusing screening at deliberasyon ng Philippine National Police (PNP) National Headquarters Promotion Board, NCRPO Police Commissioned Officer Promotion Committee, at ng NCRPO Promotion Boards Alpha at Bravo para sa 2020 2nd Level Regular Promotion Program.

Aabot sa 28 police officer ang na-promote sa rank na lieutenant colonel; 141 naman sa major; 20 na captain; 24 na lieutenant; 36 na executive master sergeant; 96 na chief master sergeant; 249 na senior master sergeant; 283 na master sergeant; 387 na staff sergeant; at 520 bilang corporal. (Kiko Cueto)