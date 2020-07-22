NCR mamimiligro sa MECQ

Pinangangambahang magpatupad si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ng mas mahigpit na lockdown sa Metro Manila sa Agosto.

Iniluntang ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque ang posibilidad na bumalik sa modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) ang Metro Manila sa sandaling magpatuloy sa paglobo ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa National Capital Region.

“A reversion to MECQ or a more stringent quarantine is possible. I hope it will not happen though,” pahayag ni Roque sa panayam sa CNN.

Gayunman ay umaasa si Roque na ang mas mahigpit na protocol ay hindi na muling umiral sa bansa sa susunod na buwan.

“That’s a distinct possibility although it’s possibility that I wish would not happen because we all know that while we have to contain the disease, we also need to restart our livelihoods,” dagdag pa ni Duque.

“We’ve come to a very crucial point where the economy can no longer afford to be shut down anew but if we have and there’s no alternative, we need to do it.”

Base sa Department of Health’s Covid-19 tracker online nasa 38,248 ang tinamaan ng virus sa Metro Manila hanggang nitong Hulyo 21. (Prince Golez/Aileen Taliping)