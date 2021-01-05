NCR handa na sa MGCQ – Mayor Binay

Posible umano na maisailalaim na sa modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status ang Metro Manila pagsapit ng Pebrero o Marso ngayong taon, depende sa bilang ng COVID case, ayon kay Makati City Mayor Abby Binay.

“We are ready for MGCQ at the end quarter of last year but we decided to still use a GCQ classification and yes, I am very confident that hopefully, by February and March we [Metro Manila] will classify as MGCQ,” sabi ni Binay sa isang panayam kahapon.

“Again, it would really depend on numbers that would appear. If we end up like Canada, remember, after Thanksgiving, in Canada, there was a spike, and then it was downhill from there. So it would depend on the numbers that would be arriving in the next couple of days,” dagdag pa ng alkalde.

Matatandaan na nilagay sa GCQ ang National Capital Region sa buong Enero.