NCR cop ginamot sarili, todas sa COVID

By Abante News Online
Sumampa na sa 35 ang bilang ng mga namamatay na pulis dahil sa COVID-19.

Ayo sa Philippine National Police (PNP), pinakahuling nadagdag ay ang 54-taong gulang na lalaki na nakatalaga sa Metro Manila. Namatay ito sa V. Luna Medical Center sa Quezon City noong Marso 18.

“We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the bereaved family and assure them that all benefits and assistance will be given”, sinabi ni Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, officer-in-charge ng PNP.

Sa report, sinabi ng PNP na ang pulis ay may lagnat, ubo at nagse-self medicate sa pag-inom ng paracetamol. Noong Marso 18, itinakbo na siya sa VLMC nang mahirapan nanag humingaat saka isinailalim sa swab test. Nagpositibo ito ayon sa PNP at makaraan ang ilang oras ay nasawi.

Pinayuhan ng PNP ang mga miyembro nito na agad na magpatingin sa doktor kung may nararadaman na sintomas ng virus.

“I would like to reiterate to all our police officers that if you have fever, cough or flu immediately submit yourself to the nearest hospital and have your swab tests done, we are still battling the unseen enemy, always be cautious on your health status and do not do self-medication”, sinabi ni Eleazar.

May 1,239 active case sa PNP at 12,898 confirmed case. (Kiko Cueto)

