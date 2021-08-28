Abante Online
NCR, 15 lugar 1 linggo pang MECQ

By Abante News
Pinalawig ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) ang umiiral na modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) status sa Metro Manila hanggang sa September 7, 2021.

Ito ang inanunsiyo kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque matapos ang pulong at rekomendasyon na ina­prubahan naman ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Kabilang din sa mga lugar na nasa MECQ ay ang mga lalawigan ng Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Bulacan at Bataan, Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal, Laguna, Aklan, Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu City, Mandaue City at Cagayan de Oro City.

“The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) retained the modified enhanced community quarantine status of the National Capital Region.

NCR, Bataan and Laguna shall have added restrictions on dining, personal care services and religious activities,” ani Roque.

Inilagay naman ng IATF sa gene­ral community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions ang mga sumusunod na lalawigan: Ilocos Sur, Cagayan, Quezon, Batangas, Naga City ,Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz,Cebu Province, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Sur, Misamis Oriental, Davao City, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro at Butuan City.

Nasa GCQ din ang mga lugar ng Baguio City, Santiago City, Quirino, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Tarlac, Puerto Princesa, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Norte, Davao Oriental, Davao del Sur, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, North Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur at Dinagat Islands at Cotabato City.

Lahat ng mga lugar na hindi nabanggit ay nasa modified GCQ. (Aileen Taliping)

