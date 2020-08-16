NCMF kinalampag sa pag-ipit ng allowance

NAGHAIN ng reklamo sa Quezon City Regional Trial Court ang isang commissioner National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) laban kay Sec. Saidamen Pangarungan at iba dahil sa kabiguang ilabas ang kanyang “extraordinary allowance” at reimbursements.

Sa Petition for Mandamus, hiniling ni NCMF Commissioner Abubakar M. Mangelen ang pagpapatupad ng korte sa appointment ng dalawang conterminous staff ng kanyang opisina.

Inakusahan ni Mangelen si Pangarungan, Khamil Manalundong, NCMF acting chief of Finance Management Service (FMS) at Anisa Lomondot, acting cashier ng “unlawful refusal and/or delay to perform their ministerial duties” kaugnay sa pagpapalabas ng kanyang extraordinary and miscellaneous benefits para sa April, May at June 2020.

“On July 22, 2020, Petitioner wrote another memo-letter to respondent Secretary Saidamen B. Pangarungan, thru Chief Khamil Manalundong, asserting his claim. But up to present, Secretary Pangarungan, with co-respondents, have not release/pay the claims and appointment papers of my coterminous staff,” ayon sa affidavit ni Mangelen.

“By reason of the Secretary unlawful refusal and/or delay to perform his ministerial duty, plaintiff suffered damages and attorney’s fees of 100,000.00 (pesos), which should be assessed against the Respondents.” dagdag ng NCMF commissioner.

Noong August 8, 2020, pinadalhan din ni Mangelen ng memorandum si Pangarungan, upang hingin ang pagpapalabas ng Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) budget ng kanyang opisina para sa April, May at June 2020.

“This refers to the subject withheld MOOE of the undersigned the voucher of which, according to the FMS, including their required and appropriate attachments, have already been processed but Estrella L. Neri stopped the funding on your instructions,” giit niya.

Nauna rito, ilang criminal at administrative charges ang isinampa laban sa NCMF off’l sa Ombudsman, Presidential Anti-Crime Commission (PACC), at Civil Service Commission (CSC).

Kabilang dito ang kuwestiyunableng pagkaka-withdraw ng US$1,000,000 pondo ng NCMF para sa 2019 Hajj; maanomalyang hiring job order na binayaran ng hindi bababa sa P5,000,000, misrepresentations sa koleksiyon at paniningil ng Mutawiff, hajj procured transport and hotel services noong Hajj 2019 at ang nakatakdang Hajj 2020, at iba pa.

Matatandaang si Pangarungan ay umani rin ng mga batikos dahil umano sa incompetence at pagkakasangkot sa graft and corruption.

Tinangkang hingan ng reaksyon si Pangarungan sa mga akusasyon subalit hindi ito makontak.