NBI tututok sa pekeng Robredo sister sex video

Pinatutukan ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang reklamo ng dalawang anak ni Vice President Leni Robredo kaugnay sa mga malalaswang litrato na lumalabas sa internet.

Nabatid na unang nagreklamo sa NBI si Aika Robredo kaugnay sa LRU link nang umano’y sex video nito.

Kamakalawa naman ay si Dr. Tricia ang nagtungo sa NBI para magreklamo sa malalaswang larawan na lumalabas sa internet. “I had ordered the NBI to investigate the existence in the internet of certain obscene photos of allegedly the vice president’s daughters even before they formally requested the NBI’s assistance,” ayon kay Guevarra.

Nalaman na tinututukan na ng NBI kung sino ang nasa likod ng pagpapakalat ng mga malalaswang lara

wan ay video nang magkapatid na Robredo. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)