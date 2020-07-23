NBI clearance operation sinuspinde Metro By Abante News Online Last updated Jul 23, 2020 0 88 Share Tigil operasyon nang tatlong araw ang National Bureau of Investigation main clearance center sa Maynila para sa kanilang disinfection. Related Posts 3K hinuling pasaway sa Navotas lockdown Jul 23, 2020 0 Kapa-Apolinario scam: Protektor sa gobyerno tutugisin Jul 23, 2020 0 Iloilo City nagsara ng border Jul 23, 2020 0 Connect with: Login with Facebook Login with Google Login with Twitter Your email address will not be published. Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.