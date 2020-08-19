NBA record ni James lusaw: Lillard binulaga si LeBron, Lakers

NAPAKALAKING upset ang iginuhit ng Portland sa Game 1 ng Western Conference playoffs.

Walang tao sa loob ng Orlando bubble venue, pero ramdam ang pagkapahiya ni LeBron James at ng No. 1 Lakers.

Sa likod nina Damian Lillard at CJ McCollum, pinabagsak ng No. 8 Trail Blazers ang Los Angeles 100-93.

Tumabo si Lillard ng 34 points, may 21 si McCollum. Nag-deliver si Yusuf Nurkic ng 16 points at 15 rebounds, may 11 points, 10 rebounds at 5 assists pa si Carmelo Anthony.

Walang pampigil ang Lakers sa mga tulad nina Lillard at McCollum.

May nambabaterya na magkakaroon ng upset, pero mas matindi ang prediksiyon ni NBA legend Charles Barkley.

“The Portland Trail Blazers are going to win the series,” deklarasyon ni Barkley sa NBA on TNT. “But if they win tonight, they’re going to sweep the Lakers.”

May sundot ang partner ni Barkley na si Shaquille O’Neal, three-time champion sa Lakers noong 2000-2002.

“When you’re the No. 1 seed playing against lower seeds, you have to let them know, ‘We’re the No. 1 seed for a reason, we’re going to put you away.”

Pero iba ang nangyari nitong Martes.

Nasayang ang NBA record na triple-double ni James na 23 points, 17 rebounds at 15 assists, at 28 markers, 11 boards ni Anthony Davis. (VE)